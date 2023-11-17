Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,192 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

