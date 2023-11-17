Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PID. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

