Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $41,000 in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 952.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,325,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERD stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $37.15.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.3683 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.