Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

MTUM stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

