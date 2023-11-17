Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.