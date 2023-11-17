CIBC Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$285.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$285.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$271.50.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$250.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$197.66 and a 1-year high of C$256.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$242.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$242.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

