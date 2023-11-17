CIBC Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.60

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James raised shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.78.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$583.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. Research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2888889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

