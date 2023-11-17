Christopher S. Riker Acquires 20,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $22,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,597 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BW opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 510,386 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

