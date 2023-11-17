Christopher S. Riker Acquires 20,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $22,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,597 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE BW opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.83.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
