Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

