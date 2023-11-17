CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 94.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

