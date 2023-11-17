CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.