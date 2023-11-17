CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,188,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 545,799 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.