Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

