Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $39.76 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

