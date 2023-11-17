Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

CASY stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

