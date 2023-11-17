Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
CARA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
