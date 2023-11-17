Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

