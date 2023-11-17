Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Globant worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.