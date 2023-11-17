Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $7.37 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 320.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

