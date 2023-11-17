Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,853 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $209.32 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,522 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

