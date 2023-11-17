Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 40,900 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $465.75 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.08 and a 200 day moving average of $495.23.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

