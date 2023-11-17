Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,900 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,072 shares of company stock valued at $103,391,369 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $281.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

