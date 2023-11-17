Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 24,485 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Waters by 88.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $266.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.23 and a 200 day moving average of $268.47. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

