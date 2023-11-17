Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 225,488 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Dropbox worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,166,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

