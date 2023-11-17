Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioNTech by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in BioNTech by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $188.99.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

