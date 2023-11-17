Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of Weibo worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Weibo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Weibo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

