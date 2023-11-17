Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of GitLab worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 257,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,327,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,323 shares of company stock worth $26,384,985. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.