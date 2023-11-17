Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of BRP worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

BRP Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.28. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

