Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 45,600 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 475.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.