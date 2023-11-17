Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Azenta Stock Up 0.8 %

AZTA stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -303.17 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

