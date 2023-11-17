Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Snap worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,126 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,583 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

