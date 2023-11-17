Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

