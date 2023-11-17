Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Peabody Energy worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

