Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.67 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of PBF Energy worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.