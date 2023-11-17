Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.49 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,435 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of DocuSign worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.