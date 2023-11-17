Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.51.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $189.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

