Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.25 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8 %

WRB stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

