Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

