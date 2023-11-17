Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.