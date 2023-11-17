Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.89 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Tripadvisor worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

