Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 23,926 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28,483.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $556.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.94 and a 1-year high of $567.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

