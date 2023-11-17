Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,627 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of FOX worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $78,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,548.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,665 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $52,190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

