Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,000 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $553.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $557.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.44 and a 200-day moving average of $494.19.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

