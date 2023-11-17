Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Target Price to GBX 1,000

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($15.98).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 999.50 ($12.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,144.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,223.51.

Kainos Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.