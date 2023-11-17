Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Target Price to GBX 1,000

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($15.98).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
