Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.27% of Campbell Soup worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

