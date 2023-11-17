California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,034,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPM stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

