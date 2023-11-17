California Public Employees Retirement System Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of DoorDash worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,455,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $95.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,422,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

