Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 188.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $274.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

