C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Head-To-Head Comparison

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for C4 Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 1 4 2 0 2.14 Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $64.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $31.10 million 2.88 -$128.18 million ($2.75) -0.66 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.34) -15.00

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -663.05% -53.89% -35.16% Vaxcyte N/A -23.36% -22.06%

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.