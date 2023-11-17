Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,520,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $41,129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 469,330 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.2 %

BEPC stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

